Hafiz Saeed will not contest in Pakistan general elections, JuD to field over 200 candidates

Hafiz Saeed’s party Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) is fielding more than 200 candidates in Pakistan’s general assembly elections scheduled for July 25 this year, PTI reported. These candidates have been fielded through a dormant political entity Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) as JuD’s Milli Muslim League (MML) was denied recognition. Saeed, who is the prime suspect in 2008 Mumbai terror attack, will not be contesting for parliament.

The JuD, a front for the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba which was behind the deadly Mumbai terror attack, had launched its political front Milli Muslim League to contest polls but failed to get registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“MML president Saifullah Khalid and AAT chief Ehsan Bari have agreed to field joint candidates on the platform of ATT in the upcoming elections. Under the seat adjustment agreement, the MML will field more than 200 educated candidates. They will contest the elections on the AAT’s election symbol chair,” Ahmad Nadeem, an MML spokesperson, told PTI. He also stated that there are many political figures who have joined the MML and it has awarded them AAT tickets.

Nadeem also made it clear that Saeed will not run for parliament saying, “No … Hafiz sahib has no such plans at the moment. The MML is taking part for the first time in the general elections and hopefully, we will make to the parliament.”

On being asked if any ‘significant JuD leader’ would contest the election, he said, “Our priority is that those joining us from other political parties or educated youth in respective constituencies be given AAT tickets.”

Talking about the campaign plans, he said the AAT will begin campaigning once its candidates file nomination papers. He also expressed hopes for a positive response from the people, saying, “We are hopeful that the people will elect our candidates.”

Earlier, MML president Saifullah Khalid had said: “We have decided to support the candidates of AAT in the July 25 election. We will play a role in the victory of those contesting on the symbol of a chair. To save Pakistan, patriotic people should be supported in the elections.”

Pakistan’s interior ministry had opposed enlisting of the MML as a political party contending it is an offshoot of Saeed’s JuD banned under a UN resolution.

The JuD formed the MML at the time when Saeed was detained in Lahore. Saeed and his four aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – were placed under house arrest in Lahore on January 30 last year under the anti-terrorism act. He was released from house arrest in November.

Saeed had founded terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba in the 1990s and when that was banned after Indian insistence, he revived a much older organisation, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in 2002. While Saeed maintains JuD is a charity organisation, the UN Security Council banned it as a terror organization and declared Saeed a terrorist after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. India and the US have asked for strict action against Saeed since then but Pakistan has not done anything so far. The JuD chief also carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for his role in terror activities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former military leader Pervez Musharraf’s party has indicated that he may contest in the upcoming elections after the Supreme Court gave him a conditional permission.

With PTI inputs

