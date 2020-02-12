Pakistan: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 11 years in jail over terror financing cases

Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, (File) Hafiz Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, (File)

A Pakistan court Wednesday convicted Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief (JuD) Hafiz Saeed in two terror financing cases and sentenced him to 11 years in jail.

The court sentenced Saeed to five and a half years and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 in each case. The sentences of both cases will run concurrently.

In December, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted Saeed and his close aides in terror financing case in day-to-day hearing. He has already recorded his statement before the court in two terror financing cases against him in which he pleaded “not guilty”.

Last week, ATC Lahore judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had deferred the verdict against Saeed till February 11.

Saeed, who is currently lodged at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, had filed a plea before the Pakistan anti-terrorism court to club all six terror financing cases against him and his aides, and announce the verdict on completion of the trial. The court had accepted his plea on Tuesday.

According to the petition, four other terror financing cases against Saeed, Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Abdul Rehman Makki are pending before the same ATC. “As evidence has been in progress, the court may announce the verdict in six cases including the ones already concluded once the trial is completed,” it said.

On Tuesday, the deputy prosecutor general opposing Saeed’s plea had informed the court that the trial in two cases against him and others has already been completed and the judge may announce the verdict.

Around 23 FIRs were registered by the Counter Terrorism Department against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. The cases were registered against Saeed and others in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the names of Trusts/Non Profit Organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, etc.

The Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT, which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans and has been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of the Treasury.

