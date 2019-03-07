Pakistan: Govt confiscates Hafiz Saeed’s properties in Punjab, Sindh provinces

Hours after the United Nations rejected Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s appeal for removal of his name from the list of banned terrorists, the Pakistan government Thursday, sealed the Lahore headquarters of Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). The Pakistani authorities are also reported to have confiscated 56 facilities and seminaries of Saeed in the Sindh province.

PTI reported that the headquarters of JuD’s charity wing- Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation was also sealed in Lahore. “Under the National Action Plan (NAP), the government has taken complete control of the banned JuD and FIF headquarters in Lahore and Muridkey,” the Punjab Home department was quoted as saying by PTI.

The confiscation of properties of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind comes two days after Pakistan formally placed them in the list of banned organisations.

“The Sindh government also decided to move against the proscribed organisations after the crackdown started by the Centre,” advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying by PTI.

The surge in operations against proscribed organisations comes in the wake of Indian government handing over dossier demanding strict actions against Jaish-e-Mohammad, responsible for Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14.

According to Pakistani officials, quoted by PTI, JuD’s network includes at least 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house, and an ambulance service. The two groups (JuD and FIF) have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’, and the US, since 2012, has offered a $10 million reward for information that results in Saeed’s capture.