‘Fully prepared’ for befitting response to ‘any India aggression’: Pak Army

Ghafoor said Gen Bajwa also visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps, where he was briefed on operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary (WB).

Days after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces were given a free hand to avenge the dastardly act. (AP)

A top Pakistan Army official said on Monday that his country’s armed forces are “fully prepared” for a befitting response to “any Indian aggression or misadventure”. Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met Air chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and the two chiefs deliberated on operational environment including threat and response.

“Both chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure,” he added. His statement came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Days after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces were given a free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

