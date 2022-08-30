scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif delivers first televised address in three years despite ban

Nawaz Sharif on Sunday delivered a short speech to make an impassioned appeal for aid as floods wreak havoc across the country.

Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif corruption case, Pakistan news, Pak's anti-corruption body, world newsNawaz Sharif, a three-time former Pakistan PM. (File)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has held his first televised address in three years despite a ban on his speeches after being named as a proclaimed absconder, in a move that appears to be softening of the stand by the government run by his brother, a media report said on Tuesday.

Sharif, 72, who has been living in exile in the United Kingdom after going to the country under the pretext of medical treatment in 2019, is banned by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) over his status as a convict and absconder.

The three-time prime minister, the elder brother of Premier Shahbaz Sharif, on Sunday delivered a short speech to make an impassioned appeal for aid as floods wreak havoc across the country. In the speech, he urged the people to help those in need.

Sharif, whose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party currently leads the coalition government in the National Assembly, was declared a fugitive by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on June 24 last year for consistently avoiding court appearances in corruption-related cases.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Prior to this, he was serving the 10-year and 7-year sentences handed down to him in two corruption cases — Avenfield and Al-Azizia. While the high court suspended Sharif’s jail sentence in the Avenfield case, the PML-N supremo secured bail in the other case on health grounds, paving the way for his departure from the country.

Although he was granted a four-week leave, which could be conditionally extendable, not much has been revealed about his medical treatment during the past few years.

Recently, Federal Minister Javed Latif, Chairman Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, denounced the media ban on Sharif’s speeches.

Advertisement

When asked what stopped them from repealing the ban since they were in power, he said that Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had been protesting this since day one. His apparent helplessness over the matter suggested that the government was not the one calling the shots on this issue.

There is speculation that there has been a change of heart of powers that be towards the elder Sharif and steps are being taken to allow him to return to the country as his younger sibling Prime Minister Sharif holds on to power. The ruling party has already speculated about his return in September, and there are rumours that his cases will also be taken care of systematically.

Journalists working at various channels said that they aired Nawaz Sharif’s speech after they saw the state broadcaster do it. One senior journalist opined that this gesture implied that the state does not have a problem with it, therefore, if PEMRA does serve them a notice they could simply point the authority towards the state television.

Advertisement

Talking to The Express Tribune, Advocate Azhar Siddiqui, whose letter prompted the media watchdog to issue the directives reminding news channels not to air speeches of absconders, said that this was not only a violation of PEMRA’s orders but court orders as well.

He said that the court upheld this order when some leading television anchors challenged the ban, which means that this is the court’s stance as well. He announced that he will approach the court over this matter.

When contacted and asked about the matter, Marriyum said, “Why not, why should his speech be banned?” However, she did not respond when it was highlighted that the airing of his speech was a violation of PEMRA’s orders.

The letter to impose ban on Sharif’s speeches was issued by the media watchdog on October 1, 2020, titled “Prohibition Orders In Pursuance Of Section 27 regarding broadcast or rebroadcast of programmes of proclaimed offenders/absconders”. Therefore, news channels are restricted from airing his live speeches.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:06:03 pm
Next Story

SC stays proceedings against Ameesha Patel for offence of cheating, criminal breach of trust

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement