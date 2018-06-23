Former Pak President Musharraf says he has not quit politics, expresses intention to contest general election

“Thirdly, I do not want to get arrested. But the judgment was that I will not be held till my appearance in court. What will happen afterwards?” “Thirdly, I do not want to get arrested. But the judgment was that I will not be held till my appearance in court. What will happen afterwards?”

Former Pakistan military ruler and dictator Pervez Musharraf, who resigned as the chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Saturday stated that he has not quit politics and expressed his intention to contest the general elections to be held in Pakistan next month.

On Friday, the 74-year-old resigned as the APML chairman after the Supreme Court disqualified him from contesting the general elections scheduled on July 25.

Dismissing various speculations made after his resignation, Musharraf said in the video: “Many right and wrong statements are being spread regarding my resignation. The reasons behind my resignation are being speculated. People do not know the truth so I thought of putting forward the reality before the nation.”

In the video, the former dictator expressed his wish to return to Pakistan and appear before the court in all the cases filed against him. He further said, in order to appear before the court, he had sought some assurances which, were not fulfilled and this made him not return to Pakistan.

Musharraf said he wanted his lifetime disqualification to be overturned. “I wanted my lifetime disqualification to be overturned as it happened with Khawaja Asif. If it can happen with him, why not me?” he was quoted as saying by the Dunya News.

He wanted his name to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) as his second condition, “Then I asked my name to be removed from the ECL. If Nawaz Sharif has the freedom to move in and outside the country, why can I not have it?”

And lastly, he laid down that he should not be arrested after he has appeared in court, “Thirdly, I do not want to get arrested. But the judgment was that I will not be held till my appearance in court. What will happen afterwards?”

As the three assurances were not given to him, the former AMPL Chairman said he knew he could not do anything for his party or himself and decided to not return to Pakistan.

