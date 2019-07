At least five Pakistani jawans were killed in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), the country’s army said in a statement on Wednesday.

The nature of the explosion, which occurred in Chamb sector, is unclear and is being investigated, it added.

A jawan was also injured in the blast. The deceased have been identified as Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammamd Tayyab, Naik Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.