Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Imran Khan shot at during Gujranwala rally, out of danger

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

Television footage showed Imran Khan being hustled into a car after the shots were fired. (Photo Credit: Dawn)

Chaotic scenes broke out after shots were fired near the convoy of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, injuring him, in the country’s east on Thursday, multiple local news channels reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, in an interview with Aaj TV after the incident, confirmed that the former PM had been shot in the leg. He added that three other leaders were also injured.

Senior leader Faisal Javed Khan, one of those who was injured in the incident, said that one of their fellow members has also passed away, but Imran Khan was out of danger.

Farrukh Habib, a senior member of Khan’s party, too, said that the former PM was injured. “The cowards have shown their times Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan,” he tweeted.

According to Geo TV, the shots were fired at Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala. The former Pakistan Prime Minister is leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad.

This is a developing story

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:07:41 pm
