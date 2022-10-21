scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Pakistan taken off FATF’s ‘grey list’ after four years, says anti-terror financing watchdog

This development comes more than four years after the FATF put Pakistan on its grey list for the country's failure to check the risk of money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. (Reuters/File)

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, on Friday announced its decision to free Pakistan from its “grey list”.

In a statement, FATF welcomed Pakistan’s significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and combating financial terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

“Pakistan is no longer subject to FATF’s increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system,” it said.

The decision was taken by the FATF in its plenary held in Paris on October 20-21.

Express Explained: |How Pakistan hopes to get off global dirty money watchdog’s ‘grey list’

The global watchdog also said that Pakistan “strengthened effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that FATF identified”.

The decision will enable the country to get foreign funds to overcome its economic situation.

This development comes more than four years after the FATF put Pakistan on its grey list for the country’s failure to check the risk of money laundering, leading to corruption and terror financing.

Pakistan had completed most of the action items given to it by the FATF in 2018. However, only a few items that were left unfulfilled included its failure to take action against UN-designated terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and his trusted aide and the group’s “operational commander”, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

In a meeting in June, the FATF said it was keeping Pakistan on the list but said it might be removed after an on-site visit to verify progress. Last month, Pakistan’s foreign office said that a technical team from FATF had conducted a “successful” visit and Islamabad was expecting a “logical conclusion” of the evaluation process in October.

Also Read |Explained: Terror charge on Imran Khan and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan

With Pakistan on the list, it had increasingly become difficult for Islamabad to get financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union (EU), further enhancing problems for the cash-strapped country.

–With inputs from PTI, Reuters

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:34:09 pm
