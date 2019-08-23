FATF Asia Pacific group puts Pakistan in ‘enhanced blacklist’ after failing to meet global standards

The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Asia Pacific Group has put Pakistan in an “enhanced blacklist” after the country failed to meet global standards, reported news agency PTI.

“The APG has placed Pakistan in the Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List (Black List) for failure to meet its standards,” an Indian official privy to the development was quoted as saying by PTI.

The FATF has found India’s neighbour non-compliant on 32 of 40 compliance parameters on money laundering and terror financing, the officials added.

On 11 effectiveness parameters of money laundering and terror financing, Pakistan was adjudged low on 10. Despite its efforts, Pakistan could not convince the 41-member panel to upgrade it on any parameter, said the officials.

(With inputs from PTI)