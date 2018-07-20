Extremism Pakistan’s biggest threat: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal slammed politics of hatred and stressed the need to conform to politics that is based on vision. (Source: REUTERS/File) Bilawal slammed politics of hatred and stressed the need to conform to politics that is based on vision. (Source: REUTERS/File)

The “biggest threat” to Pakistan’s present and future is extremism, Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said as he sought people’s support to eradicate “this menace” from the country by electing his party to power in the July 25 polls.

Bilawal, 39, said it was possible to create a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan if people fought extremism together.

“The biggest threat to Pakistan’s present and future is extremism. I ask for your support in eradicating this menace from our society,” Bilawal said.

“Together, we can fight extremism and create a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

Pakistan recently witnessed a series of terror attacks on political rallies, killing over 150 people, including two political leaders.

Bilawal also took a dig at his political opponent and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying he had just 0.2 per cent chance of becoming Pakistan’s next Prime Minister.

Speaking at a press conference in Chiniot district in the Punjab province, Bilawal claimed that the two “so-called” political parties — PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had taken Punjab’s politics hostage.

Bilawal said he was serving the masses and did not believe in “U-turns and showbaazi (dramas)”.

“The chance of PTI Chief Imran Khan to become next prime minister is 0.2 per cent,” Bilawal was quoted as saying by the Duniya News.

“We have to put an end to politics that revolves around hate and foul language….. and for that we need the vote and support of our people,” he said.

Bilawal slammed politics of hatred and stressed the need to conform to politics that is based on vision.

He said his ambitions were not just about becoming prime minister, but bringing back the policies that were dear to his assassinated mother and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal also said that a weak democracy was better than a powerful dictatorship, asserting that the alliances had always been formed against his party but it has persevered and will continue to fight.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on July 25 to elect the members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

