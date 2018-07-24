Election Commission of Pakistan: How to check Pakistan election results live at www.ecp.gov.pk

Pakistan elections 2018 results are to be announced within 24 hours of voting. Pakistan elections 2018 results are to be announced within 24 hours of voting.

On July 25, millions of registered voters in Pakistan will head to over 85,000 polling booths across the country to vote and elect a new prime minister.

The country will vote to fill up 272 general seats of the National Assembly and 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

When will the voting start?

Polling will begin at 8 am and close at 6 pm on July 25. The counting of votes will be done on the spot and results are to be announced within 24 hours.

What are the political parties in fray?

The election will be a direct battle between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s conservative, right-leaning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Also in the race is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led centre-left, secular Pakistan Peoples Party.

Here's how you can check Pakistan election results live at www.ecp.gov.pk

To check the results, visit the Pakistan election website http://www.ecp.gov.pk

The commission will release the results constituency wise along with the projections and the votes polled for the candidates on each seat.

