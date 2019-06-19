Economy in ICU, World Cup loss to India: Pakistan Chief Justice laments ‘depressing news’

Expressing displeasure over Pakistan’s economy and its recent defeat to India in the cricket World Cup, the country’s Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Wednesday lamented that Pakistanis were only hearing “depressing” news these days.

Addressing a ceremony to highlight the work of model courts in Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that reports of the ‘national economy in ICU’ is not good news.

“We hear about the economy and we are told that either it is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or it has just come out of the ICU,” he said, referring to the serious balance of payments crisis that threatens to cripple Pakistan’s economy. The cash-strapped government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for bailout packages worth billions of dollars to overcome a ballooning balance of payments crisis.

“We see the noise coming out of Parliament and we see that leader of the house as well as the leader of the opposition, they are not even being allowed to speak. It depresses,” he said, pointing out to the confrontation between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the National Assembly.

“We change the channel, we look at the Cricket World Cup, unfortunately again the news is depressing,” Khosa was quoted as saying by Dunya News.

“We try and get away from all the negativity around us and turn on the TV, change the channel and we see our team losing the match,” he further said.

He was referring to Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of India in the ICC cricket world cup.

Reflecting on the judicial system in the country, Khosa said the only good news people are hearing comes from the courts of Pakistan.

“Now in this depressing atmosphere, I am very happy to say that at least there is one sector in our society from where some good news is coming. As the relevant organ of the state and in charge of dispensation of justice, it is our constituional responsibility to provide inexpensive and expeditious justice. This is a gigantic task,” he said. Khosa has said 5,800 trials were decided through model courts in 48 working days.

The priority of the judiciary is to provide justice to public without delays, he said, adding that the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was being introduced in Pakistan’s judicial system which will factor in with the due process of inquiries.

“The AI system will help in taking us closer to the truth and would be able to help the judges know about the verdicts they have given in the past.

Khosa said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan is the first apex court in the entire world, which has started hearing cases online. “I am proud of the good news coming out from the judiciary and God willing they will continue to come,” he added.

