Dawood, Shakeel aide dies of Covid in Karachi

Gangster Fahim Ahmed Sharif, also known as Fahim Machmach and believed to be a close associate of Dawood Abrahim and Chota Shakeel, died due to Covid-19 on Friday.

Senior officers from Mumbai Police crime branch said that he was declared dead in a hospital at Karachi in Pakistan.

Sources in the crime branch said Machmach was wanted in several cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder registered in Mumbai.

Similar cases were also registered against Machmach in Delhi.

“He was one of the most trusted men of Dawood Ibrahim. We believe he was hiding in Karachi along with Dawood Ibrahim and Shakeel,” said an officer.

The Mumbai Police said while he was arrested in an extortion and criminal intimidation case in the early 1990s, Machmach managed to secure bail and left India.