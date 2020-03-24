Coronavirus: In Pakistan, lockdown in Sindh, Punjab as cases cross 800-mark

A deserted street in Mithi town in Sindh after lockdown. (Express photo) A deserted street in Mithi town in Sindh after lockdown. (Express photo)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases crossed the 800-mark in neighbouring Pakistan Monday, with its provinces- Sindh and Punjab, being the worst hit.

Till the filing of this report, a total of 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus were detected in Pakistan including 394 in Sindh, 246 in Punjab, 108 in Balochistan, 71 in Gilgit Baltistan, 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Islamabad and 1 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Six patients have recovered till now including 4 in Sindh and 2 in Gilgit Baltistian. Meanwhile, six deaths have been reported in Pakistan including three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one each in Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit Balitistan.

According to the daily status report released by Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services on March 23, a total of 138 new cases were reported in the country in past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the governments of Sindh and Punjab provinces in Pakistan have announced complete lockdown, at least for the next fifteen days.

In Sindh, the Pakistan Army, Rangers and police were on the streets to stop unnecessary movement of the people. Sindh Chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced 15-day lockdown in the province.

Flag marches and army patrolling continued in Sindh to restrict people to their homes, said a resident from Karachi to The Indian Express.

Punjab province chief minister Usman Buzdar also announced 14-day lockdown as cases shot up to 246. The lockdown in Punjab will be in affect till April 6, till further orders. Metro bus service in Punjab province was also suspended.

Residents however have blamed Pakistan government for ‘too little, too late’ action and said that lockdown in entire country was required much earlier and even now only two provinces have been put under lockdown.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a resident of Mithi town of Tharparkar in Sindh, said, “The pilgrims continued to return from Iran, which is among the worst hit country, but still no concrete steps were taken here in Pakistan. It is only since last night that we are seeing police and army on streets, restricting movement of vehicles and asking them to go to their homes but earlier no concrete step was taken.”

However, the situation in Pakistan continued to be grim as the suspected patients complained of poor facilities at quarantine camps leading to spread of infection.

Patients alleged that they were made to stay in unhygienic conditions at the quarantine camp in Taftan, on the Pakistan-Iran border, which was setup to screen pilgrims returning from Iran and at one point of time, at least 6,000 pilgrims were made to stay together despite some of them being COVID-19 positive.

Later, another camp was setup at Sukkur in Sindh where pilgrims are now being shifted and tested. However, even at Sukkur camp, there have been allegations of unhygienic conditions and patients not being given proper facilities.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Mangla Sharma, member provincial assembly (MPA) of Sindh, from Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), said, “Nearly 8,000 of our pilgrims had gone to Iran of which some are still returning. Iran did not treat them there and instead sent them back. Pakistan government was initially not prepared to handle sudden arrival of so many persons from Iran and a camp was setup at Taftan on the border to quarantine and test suspected patients. However, now another quarantine facility has been established at Sukkur. Of nearly 3,000 pilgrims who were suspected to be infected, reports of nearly 300 are positive. Efforts are being made to control the situation.”

Meanwhile, in his address to the country on Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out complete lockdown in entire country saying that ‘situation in Pakistan wasn’t as bad as in Italy or France’ and that ‘complete lockdown will shatter lives and create a complete chaos with 25 per cent people living below poverty line’. He also said that Pakistan ‘cannot afford’ a complete lockdown as of now and instead people should self-quarantine themselves in homes and pay heed to awareness measures.

Coronavirus in Pakistan

Total cases- 873

Sindh – 394 (4 discharged, 1 dead)

Punjab – 246

Balochistan 108 (1 dead)

Gilgit Balitistan- 71 (2 discharged, 1 dead)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa- 38 (3 dead)

Islamabad- 15

PoK- 1

Dead -6

Recovered/discharged- 6

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd