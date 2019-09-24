‘Completely baseless’: Pakistan rejects Balakot camp reactivation report

A day after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that Balakot, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp bombed by the Indian Air Force in February, was reactivated recently, Pakistan on Tuesday called his remarks “completely baseless,” news agency PTI reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that reports of terrorists waiting to infiltrate the border are an attempt to divert the international community’s attention from the “grave violations” in Jammu and Kashmir. “Indian statements and measures are a threat to regional peace and stability. India will not succeed in misleading the international community by using these negative tactics,” said a statement released by Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in Chennai had said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to sneak into India. The response to the terror camp getting functional again may go beyond India’s previous response by way of an airstrike in February, he added.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” he had said.

In the aftermath of Pulwama attack in February that killed 40 CRPF personnel, India had struck the “biggest training camp” of the JeM in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in February, in which “a very large number” of JeM terrorists and their trainers were “eliminated.” While Pakistan had denied India’s claims, New Delhi had said the radar imagery confirmed that the target was hit.

Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened after India scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The remarks come days ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York where both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan are going to speak.