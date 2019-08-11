Comparing RSS to Nazis, Imran Khan alleges India attempting to change Kashmir’s demography

Days after India expressed that decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 is its internal matter, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday alleged that it is “attempt to change the demography of Kashmir.”

“Attempt is to change the demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich?” Imran said in a series of tweets.

The Pakistan prime minister accused the Modi government of working at the behest of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), comparing it to the Nazi. “I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum,” Imran said.

The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019

The statement comes in the backdrop of the government’s decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and securing Parliament’s approval for a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh-through a Presidential order.

The two nations have been exchanging blows after the decision on Kashmir, following which the Pakistan foreign ministry downgraded diplomatic ties with India on Wednesday and suspended bilateral trade. Underlining the decisions, the Ministry of External Affairs cleared that the decision is “entirely the internal affair of India”, adding, “The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the removal of the special status of the state will end terrorism and enable the progress of the region. “I was firm that Article 370 should be removed…. after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development,” he said.