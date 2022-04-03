Claiming no-confidence vote is compromised, Imran Khan says he won’t accept result

Written by Christina Goldbaum and Salman Masood

Less than a day from a no-confidence vote that will almost certainly remove him from office, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan said that he would not accept the result of the vote, dismissing it as part of an American conspiracy against him and setting the stage for the country’s political crisis to drag on far beyond Sunday, as Khan fights to remain in politics.

In an interview with journalists from The New York Times and three other international media outlets, Khan claimed that the vote was part of a plot by the US to orchestrate a “regime change” in Pakistan — doubling down on an allegation he has pushed in recent days as his political support has slipped away.

So far, Khan has not offered Parliament or the news media evidence to support his claims of a conspiracy, and US officials have denied the allegations. Under his tenure, Pakistan has drifted further from the US and forged closer ties with Russia and China.

The no-confidence vote Sunday is the culmination of a political crisis that has consumed Pakistan for weeks after Khan, the international cricket star turned politician, appeared to lose support from the country’s powerful military last year and a coalition of opposition parties moved to vote him out of office last month.

This past week, the tide appeared to turn against Khan after several parties in his governing coalition split away — giving the opposition the simple majority needed in the 342-member National Assembly to remove him from office, and prompting calls for him to resign before the vote.

On Saturday, the country’s powerful military, which has not publicly taken a side in the current political crisis, seemed to distance itself from Khan’s policy agenda. Speaking at a security conference in Islamabad, the army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that Pakistan hoped to expand and deepen its ties with other countries, including the U.S. — a sharp rebuke to Khan’s foreign policy agenda distancing Pakistan from the U.S.

Khan has rejected calls to resign.

If Khan is voted out of office Sunday, lawmakers will choose an interim prime minister to serve until the next general election, scheduled for 2023. Lawmakers may decide to call early elections.

On Saturday, Khan suggested that he would run in the next general election — confirming many analysts’ and observers’ suspicions that the vote would not be his last political fight.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.