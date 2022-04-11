‘Chowkidar chor hai’: Imran Khan supporters blame Pakistan Army at rally

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters raised the slogan “chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is a thief) at a rally in the Punjab province against Imran Khan’s ouster as the Prime Minister.

The slogan was heard while Awami Muslim League chief and Pakistan’s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was addressing the crowd at Lal Haveli Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the protesters were calling the Pakistan Army “thieves” for stealing Khan’s mandate.

Ahmed asked the supporters to not raise such slogans, adding that they will “fight with peace”.

راولپنڈی /10 اپریل

پنڈی کی عوام کا شکریہ 🇵🇰✌️

عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے سلسلے میں لال حویلی سے براہ راست عوام کے جام غفیر سے خطاب🇵🇰👇https://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/BG7uYtTOqv — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 10, 2022

PTI supporters have been protesting after a no-confidence vote on Sunday saw 174 members in the 342-member House voting in favour of removing Khan. Shehbaz Sharif, brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, who has filed his nomination papers, is likely to replace Khan, with a vote expected in the National Assembly on Monday.

Ahmed, while addressing the rally, said, “If you want to save your country then don’t take a decision in the dark of night but in daylight.”

The Awami League founder added that he will be taking out a “jail bharo” movement from Karachi and called upon supporters to do the same, “On April 29, there will be Eid. Be ready we will take the jail bharo movement from Lal Haveli daily.” He added he “will tell all the Sindhis that they (the Opposition) are thieves,” ANI reported.

Protests by PTI supporters were seen at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk as well as at Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts. The party has thanked the masses for coming out on roads in support of Khan. “Shukriya (thanks) Pakistan! We’re a nation that stands against any foreign intervention, we’re a nation which stands with @ImranKhanPTI,” the PTI said on Twitter.

