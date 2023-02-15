scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Chinese consular office in Islamabad temporarily closed due to ‘technical issues’

The notification follows last week's notice by the Chinese government, advising Chinese citizens to be cautious while in Pakistan, saying they might be at risk due to a deteriorating security situation.

china, china flag, china news,Pakistan has seen a rise in terror attacks since late last year when the Pakistani Taliban group called off a fragile truce with the government. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Chinese consular office in Islamabad temporarily closed due to ‘technical issues’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

China has temporarily closed down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan due to “technical issues”, days after advising Chinese citizens in this country to be cautious due to the deteriorating security situation.

The embassy announced this on its website, refraining from providing specific information about the nature of the “technical issue” or the timeline for the closure.

“Due to technical issues, the consular section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023, until further notice,” the notice said.

The notification follows last week’s notice by the Chinese government, advising Chinese citizens to be cautious while in Pakistan, saying they might be at risk due to a deteriorating security situation. Pakistan has seen a rise in terror attacks since late last year when the Pakistani Taliban group called off a fragile truce with the government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Various militant groups in Pakistan have frequently attacked Chinese nationals working on the ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), aiming to threaten a major segment of Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The CPEC is a USD 65 billion network of roads, railways, pipelines, and ports in Pakistan connecting China to the Arabian Sea.

The BRI is expected to help Pakistan expand and modernise its economy. A female suicide bomber last April killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan’s most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad’s financial survival largely depends.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:44 IST
Next Story

Two college students booked in Hyderabad after rash driving leads to death of woman

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close