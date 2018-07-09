China helps Pakistan launch satellites including one indegeniously developed

China and Pakistan have a history of space cooperation and had launched PAKSAT-1R, a communication satellite, in August 2011. China and Pakistan have a history of space cooperation and had launched PAKSAT-1R, a communication satellite, in August 2011.

China on Monday helped Pakistan launch two satellites including one which is said to have been indigenously built by Pakistan. The two satellites were launched on a Long March-2C rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:56 am. Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The two satellites are called the PRSS-1 which is China’s first optical remote sensing satellite sold to Pakistan, The other one is PakTES-1A which is a scientific experiment satellite, PakTES-1A, developed by Pakistan, was sent into orbit via the same rocket. Weighing 285 Kgs the remote sensing satellite was launched at 610km sun-synchronous orbit and will be used to find mineral deposits and impact of climate change.

In 2016, China and Pakistan had signed an agreement to launch a special remote sensing satellite. The main reason for signing the agreement was to monitor the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

China and Pakistan have a history of space cooperation and had launched PAKSAT-1R, a communication satellite, in August 2011. In 1990, China had also helped launch Badr-1 which was Pakistan’s first indigenously developed and manufactured digital communications and an experimental artificial satellite.

Pakistan has little experience in launching satellites and its scientists have acknowledged in the Pakistani media that it is at least 25 to 30 years behind India in this field.

