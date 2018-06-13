Candidature of Shahrukh Khan’s cousin in Pakistan accepted

She was upset over trolling of Shahrukh in India because she was taking part in elections in Pakistan. She was upset over trolling of Shahrukh in India because she was taking part in elections in Pakistan.

The candidature of Noor Jehan, cousin of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, has been approved by the Election Commission of Khyber Pakthunkhwa province who will be contesting in the July 25 elections as an independent candidate. Jehan, Khan’s paternal cousin, is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency as she was earlier denied ticket by the Awami National Party (ANP) to which she remained associated since her birth. She said her forefathers had an association with the ANP since partition in 1947.

The election commission of the province has accepted her nomination papers to contest the elections for the provincial legislature on a general seat from Peshawar city. She said she had applied for the ANP ticket both for the general seat and seats reserved for women in the KP Assembly but she was denied the party ticket. Therefore, she decided to contest the polls in an independent capacity.

She was upset over trolling of Shahrukh in India because she was taking part in elections in Pakistan. “Whenever we talk on phone we discuss showbiz and cricketing and nothing more,” she added.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App