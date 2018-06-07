Pakistan elections: Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin to contest from Peshawar

As Shah Rukh’s paternal cousin, the paper said, Noor Jehan visited the Bollywood star twice and the family maintains close contact with relatives in India. (Image Source: Express Tribune) As Shah Rukh’s paternal cousin, the paper said, Noor Jehan visited the Bollywood star twice and the family maintains close contact with relatives in India. (Image Source: Express Tribune)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin will be contesting the upcoming general elections in Pakistan from Peshawar, the Express Tribune reported on Thursday. According to the report, Noor Jehan has collected her nomination papers from the Election Commission and will be contesting from PK-77 constituency as an Independent.

Noor Jehan, who is the paternal cousin of Shah Rukh Khan, was quoted by the Express Tribune as saying: “I want to work for women’s empowerment… I’d like to focus on the problems in my constituency.”

Noor Jehan has visited the Bollywood icon twice and her family has always been in touch with their relatives across the border.

Her brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, said their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar movement of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly known as Bacha Khan.

Mansoor, speaking with the Express Tribune, said, “We have a political legacy attached to the family.” He added that his sister had earlier served as a councillor.

The report also said that Noor Jehan was considered by the Awami National Party (ANP) for the reserved seat for women, however, she failed to make it to the K-P Assembly. Mansoor had then decided that Jehan would contest the elections as an Independent.

