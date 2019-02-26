Imran Khan after Balakot surgical strike: ‘Will respond at the time and place of our choosing’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday asked the country to remain “prepared for all eventualities” after a special meeting of the National Security Committee hours after Indian air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan.” Khan’s office said he will “engage with the global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy”.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), comprising top officials including PM Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a statement that it “strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties.”

Pakistan’s top security committee said India “committed uncalled for aggression” with the strike and vowed to respond “at the time and place of its choosing”, adding that the action was done for “domestic consumption” in an election year. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held by May.

“Forum (NSC) strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. Once again Indian government has resorted to a self serving, reckless and fictitious claim,” said a statement issued after the NSC meeting in Islamabad.

It claimed that the “action has been done for domestic consumption being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk.” It also invited the world media to see the facts on ground and proposed a visit to the site.

India early Tuesday morning carried out a “non-military, preemptive action” against a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The strike was conducted after the government received credible information about “another suicide terror attack” being planned by JeM in various parts of the country. The JeM claimed the responsibility for the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF officers.