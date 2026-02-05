At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel killed in Balochistan: Pakistan Army

At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel were killed in the days-long operation launched in response to terror attacks at multiple places in the restive Balochistan province, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, announced in a statement that it has “successfully concluded” the operation, code named Radd-ul-Fitna-1, that was launched on January 26.

The Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.

“During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists,” it said.