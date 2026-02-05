At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel killed in Balochistan: Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.

By: PTI
3 min readIslamabadUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 07:03 PM IST
Pakistan Militant AttacksPolice officers examine the site of Saturday's suicide bombing, in Quetta, Pakistan. (Source: AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel were killed in the days-long operation launched in response to terror attacks at multiple places in the restive Balochistan province, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, announced in a statement that it has “successfully concluded” the operation, code named Radd-ul-Fitna-1, that was launched on January 26.

The Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.

“During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists,” it said.

It said subsequently, aggressive and steadfast responses by the security forces effectively thwarted the attacks.

“As a result of these well-coordinated engagements and subsequent clearance operations, 216 terrorists have been sent to hell, significantly degrading the leadership, command-and-control structures and operational capabilities of terrorist networks,” the ISPR said.

The army said 36 civilians, including women and children, and 22 personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies were killed in the operations.

Story continues below this ad

The statement alleged that “Indian-sponsored terrorist elements were seeking to disrupt peace and development” in the region.

India has earlier categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan’s allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad’s usual tactic to deflect attention from its “internal failings”.

Meanwhile, railway services have been restored in Balochistan province after remaining suspended for the last five days, a Pakistan Railways official said on Thursday.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson Muhammad Kashif said that after the outbreak of terror attacks in different parts of the province since Saturday, all railway traffic from Quetta had been suspended because of security reasons.

Story continues below this ad

He said that during the attacks, several railway tracks were damaged which also led to the suspension of railway services.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s National Assembly adopted a resolution urging the government to adopt an “aggressive” national response to tackle the threat of external sponsors of militancy and their internal facilitators.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects.

In 2025, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
OpenAI-Anthropic
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
Advertisement
Must Read
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
OpenAI, Anthropic trade barbs over ads amid scrutiny of AI business models
OpenAI-Anthropic
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
YouTube scales auto-dubbing to 27 languages with expressive speech, lip-sync tools
A new feature of the preferred language option lets viewers choose whether to watch a video in its original version or a dubbed version. (Image: Google)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement