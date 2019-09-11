At Rs 140 per litre, milk was costlier than petrol in Pakistan on Muharram

On the occasion of Muharram on Tuesday, the cost of a litre of milk was more than a litre of petrol or diesel in Pakistan. According to a report in Express Tribune, the price of one-litre milk touched PKR (Pakistani Rupee) 140 in parts of Karachi owing to high demands. Petrol, on the other hand, was retailing at Rs 113 per litre, while Light Speed diesel was selling at Rs 91 per litre, according to a report in Pakbiz.

Though the official price of milk fixed by the government is Rs 94 per litre and the retail price set by shopkeepers is Rs 110 per litre, shopkeepers sold it at Rs 140 a litre during Ashura, the Express Tribune report added.

During Moharram, stalls were set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants. Due to this, there was a high demand for milk. An artificial shortage was also been created by traders limiting the availability of milk. Thus, the prices had shot up.

A meeting of stakeholders has been called on September 13 in this regard, the report added.

Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, the chief minister’s special assistant on the Bureau of Supply and Prices, has called for a meeting with the dairy farmers to review the issue price hike and shortage of milk.