Any attempt by India to divert water flow would be considered ‘act of aggression’: Pakistan

Maintaining that it has “exclusive rights” over three Western rivers, Pakistan on Thursday said that any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an “act of aggression”.

“Any attempt by India to divert the flows of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during his weekly media briefing in response to a question regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks to stop water flowing to Pakistan.

Addressing an election rally in Haryana early this week, PMModi stated that his government would stop the water flowing to Pakistan. “The water which belongs to India was allowed to flow to Pakistan for 70 years…this will not happen now. We will divert the water which belongs to India, it will be given to the farmers of Haryana, water should be given to the farmers of Rajasthan,” Modi had said.

Faisal said that Pakistan had “exclusive rights” over the waters of three Western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its “internal matter”. New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric. India has maintained that ‘terror and talks cannot go together’.

(With PTI inputs)