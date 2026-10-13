Governor’s rule in KPK: Why Imran Khan’s party-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on October 11 declared a state of emergency and imposed governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), suspending the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and some members of his cabinet were detained following the federal takeover, news agency Reuters reported.
The federal government said the intervention was necessary because of worsening militant violence and accused the PTI-led administration of failing to support counterterrorism operations. PTI rejected the government’s justification, saying the move was intended to prevent its supporters from marching to Islamabad to demand Khan’s release.
Why was governor’s rule imposed?
The federal cabinet recommended the measures under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution after reviewing the security situation. The Prime Minister’s Office accused the provincial government of “deliberate disengagement from the fight against terrorism”, Dawn reported.
EXPLAINER · CONSTITUTION OF PAKISTAN
Articles 232 vs 234: What Pakistan’s Constitution says
The state of emergency and governor’s rule compared: purpose, powers, parliamentary approval and time limits.
232State of emergency
234Governor’s ruleVS
PURPOSE
Responds to a grave emergency, including internal disturbance beyond a province’s power to control.
Applies when a province’s government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution.
WHO GOVERNS
The chief minister stays in office; the federal government can direct the province and take over some of its functions.
The federal government assumes the province’s functions, directly or through the governor.
PROVINCIAL ASSEMBLY
Keeps functioning. Where a provincial law clashes with a federal one, the federal law prevails.
Its law-making powers can be exercised by Parliament.
HIGH COURT
Cannot be taken over or suspended.
Cannot be taken over or suspended.
PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL
If the President acts without a provincial assembly resolution, each House must approve within 10 days. A joint sitting must also approve it.
A joint sitting of Parliament must approve it, and approve each extension.
TIME LIMITS
232
2 MONTHSUNTIL REVOKED, IF APPROVED
M1M2M3M4M5M6
An emergency lapses after two months unless a joint sitting approves it; once approved, it has no fixed end date. Governor’s rule is extended two months at a time and cannot exceed six months. Laws Parliament passes only because of an emergency lapse six months after it ends.
Sources: Constitution of Pakistan, Articles 232 and 234; Dawn.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said civilians, police personnel and security officials had faced repeated attacks, Geo News reported. He also claimed the federal government had provided KP with Rs 800 billion over the past decade to support counterterrorism efforts, but alleged that the provincial government had failed to strengthen its Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), according to the report.
Speaking to Geo News, Prime Minister’s adviser Rana Sanaullah alleged that the provincial government had not endorsed the national position against terrorism. He claimed that five of the 12 districts identified for emergency measures lacked police stations or a CTD presence.
What changes under governor’s rule?
Sharif has formed an 11-member committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, to monitor governance, security and day-to-day affairs in the province, Geo News noted. Representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will also be included in the committee, Geo News reported, citing sources.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also said the provincial government had been rendered inactive under the presidential proclamation, as per Geo News. The emergency covers Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan, with the latter divided administratively into Upper and Lower South Waziristan, according to the report.
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PTI’s response and latest developments
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party would challenge the governor’s rule at every forum. General Secretary Salman Akbar Raja confirmed to Geo News that PTI would approach the courts, arguing that the move undermined the province’s elected mandate.
The decision came a week after the party supporters gathered in the province intending to march towards Islamabad to demand Khan’s release, Reuters said. PTI has maintained that peaceful protest is its constitutional right.
PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari, an aide to Imran Khan, condemned the government’s move to impose an emergency, calling it a “coup disguised as emergency”, according to Reuters. He also reportedly warned that the move could trigger further bloodshed and instability, alleging it was aimed at stopping protests.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has been engaged by the government to mediate with PTI, also criticised the move, calling the imposition of emergency “an ambush on democracy”, Reuters said.
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As of October 13, Peshawar’s blocked roads had reopened, educational institutions had resumed classes, and the Bus Rapid Transit service had restarted. However, Section 144 remained in force, prohibiting public gatherings, Geo News reported.
President Zardari has summoned separate sessions of the National Assembly and Senate on Tuesday. The government is expected to present measures concerning the emergency and governor’s rule to Parliament. The duration of governor’s rule has not yet been determined.
(With Inputs from Reuters, Dawn and Geo News)