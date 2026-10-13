Governor’s rule in KPK: Why Imran Khan’s party-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended

Police officers detain a supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party during a protest against the Pakistani president declared a state of emergency in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and suspended its government, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on October 11 declared a state of emergency and imposed governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), suspending the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and some members of his cabinet were detained following the federal takeover, news agency Reuters reported.

The federal government said the intervention was necessary because of worsening militant violence and accused the PTI-led administration of failing to support counterterrorism operations. PTI rejected the government’s justification, saying the move was intended to prevent its supporters from marching to Islamabad to demand Khan’s release.