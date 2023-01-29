scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

6.3 magnitude quake jolts several parts of Pakistan

The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, the quake's depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
6.3 magnitude quake jolts several parts of Pakistan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday but so far there was no report of any loss to life or property.

According to the Meteorological Department, the quake’s depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan.

The department also reported that the latest tremor hit the country at around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, said that the earthquake took place near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...

Radio Pakistan reported that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of the country.

Pakistan is located in a quake-prone region. The deadliest jolt in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people in the country.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
Next Story

Wild bear ‘takes 400 selfies’ on hidden camera, netizens find them adorable

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close