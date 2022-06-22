scorecardresearch
6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

By: PTI | Islamabad |
Updated: June 22, 2022 12:26:32 pm
Pakistan lies in an active seismic zone and is often visited by quakes of various magnitude. This is the second earthquake in a week after a 5.2 magnitude quake shook parts of the country on June 17.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook parts of Pakistan early Wednesday, the meteorological department said. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was 44km southwest of Khost in Afghanistan at a depth of 50.8km and its exact time was 1:54 am (local time).

Pakistan lies in an active seismic zone and is often visited by quakes of various magnitude. This is the second earthquake in a week after a 5.2 magnitude quake shook parts of the country on June 17.

A deadly earthquake hit the country in 2005 which killed more than 74,000 people.

