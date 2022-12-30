scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Military: 3 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raid

The shootout took place in Kurram, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Slain “terrorists" had been involved in attacks on security forces in the region. (AP/File)

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday when troops raided a hideout in a former militant stronghold near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.

Two insurgents also died in the raid.

The shootout took place in Kurram, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement.

It did not provide any further information and only said the slain “terrorists” had been involved in attacks on security forces in the region.

Although Pakistani forces often launch such raids across the country, the latest came two days after the government said a Pakistani Taliban fighter who detonated a car bomb in Islamabad last Friday was from Kurram.

It was unclear what prompted the raid in Kurram, where the Pakistani Taliban have a presence.

The insurgents, also known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan last year as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:06 IST
