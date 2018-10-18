116 policemen suspended over 2014 firing in Pakistan

The suspended policemen included Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and Investigation in-Charge. (Representational) The suspended policemen included Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and Investigation in-Charge. (Representational)

As many as 116 police officials have been suspended from their posts for their alleged involvement in a June 2014 tragedy that killed at least 14 persons in Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province, media reports said.

The suspended policemen included Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and Investigation in-Charge, said local Urdu TV channel ARY News on Wednesday, adding that the removed officials have been directed to report to their respective headquarters for further orders.

Earlier this month, anti-terrorism court in the country’s eastern city also indicted former Punjab police chief Mushtaq Sukhera over his role in the tragedy that took place in Model Town of Lahore. The official, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him, said a Xinhua news agency report.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people, including two women, were killed when Punjab Police allegedly opened fire on protesters of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT). Around 100 workers were also injured in the clashes over removal of barricades outside the PAT secretariat in the Model Town area.

Since then, PAT chief Tahir-ul-Qadri has been demanding justice in the case and seeking suspension of all policemen involved in the operation to conduct free and fair investigation in the case.

Earlier on September 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the PAT chief that strict action would be taken against those behind the Model Town tragedy.

“The Chief Minister Punjab needs to ensure that action as per law was taken against all those responsible for the killings. They need to be removed of their posts so that impartial legal action may proceed,” said the Prime Minister.

