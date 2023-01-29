scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

10 students dead, 15 injured as boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan directed the local administration to provide emergency relief to the affected families.

The Pakistan Army's rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where rescue operations are being carried out.(Representational Image)
Listen to this article
10 students dead, 15 injured as boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At least 10 students of a religious seminary died on Sunday when their boat capsized in a lake in northwest Pakistan, according to officials.

The students, aged between seven and 14 years, of Madrassa Mirbash Khel were on an excursion trip when their boat capsized in the Tanda Dam lake in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The rescue workers have recovered 10 bodies, they said. Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf said the boat was carrying 30 people and most of them were children. He said 16 children were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. The Pakistan Army’s rescue teams have also reached the site of the incident where rescue operations are being carried out.

Caretaker Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan directed the local administration to provide emergency relief to the affected families.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 18:07 IST
Next Story

Chandigarh: Policeman stabbed in Sector-46 market, condition stable

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close