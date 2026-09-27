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From the Opinions editor: The high price of freedom for women in public spaces

Since the horrific 2012 New Delhi gang rape, and more recently the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, India’s constitutional guarantee of equality has been bolstered by a spate of further reforms — fast-track special courts, harsher sentences, a wave of new legislation — sit alongside a female workforce that has expanded exponentially.

South Delhi rape, South Delhi DDA park gangrape, Delhi teen gangrape, Delhi Police, Delhi Police intensifies area-domination, Delhi teen gangrape arrests, J R Dhankar sons framed allegation, Joint Commissioner Vijay Kumar, police encounter Amar Colony, Asif bullet injury, DDA park security South Delhi, minor girl gangraped Delhi, POCSO Act Delhi, Saket Court advocate arrest, Faridabad resident South Delhi gangrapeStudents protest against the gangrape of a teenager at a Delhi park. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Written by: Paromita Chakrabarti
5 min readSep 27, 2026 05:56 PM IST First published on: Sep 27, 2026 at 05:54 PM IST

Dear Express reader,

The catalogue of everyday horrors in India this week has a grim parallel in another corner of the world. In Sandton, an affluent Johannesburg neighbourhood, a women’s running club now encourages members to run in groups and track each other’s routes on phones. The club has recently lost one of its own, a woman who went out for an evening jog and never returned. She is one of 10 women whose bodies have since been recovered. South Africa’s femicide rate runs at more than six times the global average. Last year, it declared gender-based violence and femicide as a national disaster.

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Paromita Chakrabarti
Paromita Chakrabarti

Paromita Chakrabarti is Senior Associate Editor at the  The Indian... Read More

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