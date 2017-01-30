TMC’s no show in Parliament on Budget day: Mamata Banerjee uses the goddess of learning against Modi

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

An integral part of Saraswati Puja, in Bengal is the age-old tradition of not studying, touching instruments of knowledge after conducting the puja. This tradition has now been employed by Mamata Banerjee in her boycott of the Union Budget, as her war with the Modi government over demonetisation and the “draconian rule of Modi” continue.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that, “Trinamool will not attend Parliament on 1 February because of Saraswati Puja which is a big day in Bengal”. He added that on Saraswati Puja day, there is a custom of keeping away from work and not even touching the tools. However, a party release on Facebook claimed, “Trinamool MPs will not be present in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session in protest against #DeMonetisation which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence, and restrictions on withdrawal limits from bank accounts which are still in force.”

To say that the TMC is angry over the arrest of two MPs by the CBI in connection with the chit fund scam would be an understatement. The party and the BJP, since the arrests, have been in a state of relentless attrition. Union Minister Babul Supriyo, state president Dilip Ghosh are among those who’ve had cases slapped on them by the police, while vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar was arrested on a corruption charge.

The BJP’s response, apart from protesting about the “unfair utilisation of the state police”, has been to rake up alleged cases of increasing communal tension in the state, with the underlying and often stated allegation that Mamata Banerjee “favors Islam, leading to the spread of radical Islam”.

Mamata Banerjee, in a series of tweet on January 21, had invoked Saraswati puja and said that the state government holiday was dedicated to “saraswati bandana” and not “your (Modi) bandana”. The invocation isn’t incidental. A growing number of communal tension cases throughout the state – something which the TMC refers to as “fuelling communal tensions by the RSS” – has the party worried.

By invoking the Goddess, many in the party felt, that Mamata Banerjee was also reaching out to the Hindu majority in the state, who feels threatened by Mamata’s growing proximity with pan-Islam. Party members pointed out that Mamata Banerjee celebrates all festivals with equal fervor – something which she rarely fails to point out. In the past month alone, for instance, Banerjee reached out to Sikh, Muslims, Hindus, Christians and also met a number of tribal communities in the state during socio-cultural events.

“Saraswati Puja is beyond a religious festival. It is a socio-cultural festival of Bengal,” O Brien declared.

The key phrase here is “socio-cultural festival”. In Bengal, such festivals, like almost everything else, have traditionally been deeply political. Take for instance, Durga Puja – arguably the state’s most famous festival. In the decades that the Left ruled over the state, they found themselves faced with an ideological issue. As a communist party, religion, particularly religious festivals was deeply problematic. The solution was to celebrate Durga Puja, not as a religious festival, but as “Sharad Utsav” (festival of Autumn) – something which allowed them to use the celebrations as a platform to sell communist literature, reach out to people and spread their ideology, a practise that continues even today.

Banerjee, during her Saraswati Puja address is most likely to rake up Modi, demonetisation and other issues that she has reiterated over and over again, in the past few months. “Rarely does the CM do anything which isn’t political. It is a deep-seated instinct of knowing what to say politically. Had things been different between the two (Centre and Bengal), this wouldn’t have been an issue. But now it has become one — one people are being forced to think about,” said a TMC insider.

