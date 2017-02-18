Tamil Nadu ruckus: People might have not seen what happened inside House, but they know for sure

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo) The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prior to Edappadi Palaniswami’s win of the trust vote, the Tamil Nadu Assembly saw a rowdy drama, with DMK and MLAs in the O Panneerselvam camp creating a ruckus in the House with mics being flung, chairs being hurled and Speaker P Dhanapal being roughed up for his refusal to allow a secret ballot. Marshalls had to come to his rescue and the errant MLAs ordered to leave the Assembly. What was witnessed from afar on TV screens was in fact behavior befitting goons, rather than elected representatives of the people.

As if this is not audacious enough, it was troubling and deplorable that the House decided that the people — who elected them in the first place — need not see the proceedings. A media blackout took place during the Assembly proceedings. While there was no live telecast, journalists were not permitted entry in the hall with cell phones. This left them the option of resorting to the Press room which usually has a speaker playing live audio of the proceedings. Journalists took to the social media to report that even this lone source of keeping up to date was found to be disconnected. With no cameras and phones allowed inside and with no audio to track proceedings from the outside – journalists found themselves capable of reporting only with a long delay.

Also read | Edappadi Palaniswami wins trust vote, OPS says in the end ‘dharma’ will win

A similar blackout happened back in 2014 on the orders of then Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar, when telecast proceedings were stalled as the House voted for a separate state of Telangana.

The liberties taken by the TN Assembly House and its members today are deplorable and amount to a desecration of democracy as the people have a right to keep informed about what their representatives at all times. Time and again our elected representatives seem to forget who they are – elected representatives. The legislators are finally answerable to the people who voted them in and if they think their conduct is not worthy to be seen by the general public, then the voters will decide if they are worthy to represent them. Also, it is ignorance if anyone thinks they can really keep anything away from the public these days — those days are gone.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd