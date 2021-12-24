Reforms under ‘Aatmanirbharta’ to redefine Good Governance

The objective of Good Governance is to ensure that an inclusive all-round development is achieved. Former prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who, apart from being a great leader, an exceptional orator, and a poet, was also considered to be an embodiment of Good Governance, who always believed that only through holistic efforts can Good Governance be achieved. So in a way, Good Governance is an ideal example of empowerment of the people as it ensures that the benefits reach the last person standing in the queue. The success of any democracy can also be assessed on the parameter of Good Governance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states always give the topmost priority to the concept of Good Governance. We take pride in the fact that the foundation of our party is built on such idealistic thoughts which incorporate the spirit of public welfare and Antyodaya (uplifting the weakest section). And nurturing these thoughts and legacy left behind by Vajpayee, we march ahead towards making India stronger.

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his idol Vajpayee by declaring his birthday as ‘Good Governance Day’. This was a fitting honour as Vajpayee was the torch-bearer of Good Governance.

Born on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee was not only admired by the BJP members, but was popular across the entire political spectrum. Due to his ability to easily connect with everyone, he was called Ajatashatru, one who had no enemies. Despite being from the RSS-Jana Sangh background, he was very well accepted among parties with diverse ideologies. His poem Kadam Milakar Chalna Hoga (We Have to Walk Together) represents the powerful, liberal, democratic expression of his true inner spirit.

Although Vajpayee was gentle by nature, he was involved in a few tough and path breaking decisions in the interest of the country. He initiated the politics of reconciliation and harmonisation. He never let ideological differences disrupt political dialogue. He also provided a new direction and helped achieve greater heights in the economy and political fronts.

Even today, Vajpayee’s ideas and beliefs are at the roots of the governance of our central and state governments. I remember when PM Modi assumed office, he gave prominence to all elements of good governance in his administration. Redefining Good Governance in the present times, PM Modi has based it on the mantra of being “Aatmanirbhar”. To become a global superpower and truly become “Aatmanirbhar”, India has to sensibly utilise and manage its manpower and natural resources.

The Government of Gujarat is determined to make the country “Aatmanirbhar”. We have also chosen the theme of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as “From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. This summit will further ensure that the state becomes an investment hub by providing an investment-friendly environment to global industries along with extending a wide platform to our start-ups to flourish.

We believe that with collective efforts, we can overcome the obstacles and easily march towards realising the goal of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

During the week-long Good Governance programme, we have organised several public welfare initiatives like special free vaccination drives, employment camps, blood donation camps, distribution of Ayushman cards, etc. Notably, on December 25, we will also launch an e-Sarkar portal which will bring different government services on to a single platform. This will not only give more impetus to paperless governance but will also increase transparency on the progress of government works and the complaints and suggestions of the people.

Vajpayee kept the spark of patriotism and nationalism alive throughout his life. His thoughts, poems and works will continue to inspire the coming generations to value our culture, civilisation and nationalism. Not only India, but the whole world will remember him as an ideal public leader, a great orator and a great patriotic poet. On behalf of the six and a half crore people of Gujarat, I salute that great personality.

The writer is Chief Minister of Gujarat