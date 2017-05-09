Putting the system to test: NEET controversy shows how implementation of rules can be senseless

School Staff checking the applicants before entering for NEET Exam. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh School Staff checking the applicants before entering for NEET Exam. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Writing a rule book without caveats, and then following them to the T without a sense of real-worldism can casually lead to unnecessarily adverse outcomes, including undue inconvenience and chagrin. Recently, a whole bunch of students who sat for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) across the country faced harassment due to a stringently and insensibly enforced CBSE dress code, ostensibly designed for a crackdown on cheating during examinations.

The incidents that allegedly took place at a NEET center in Kannur involved humiliating security checks where examinees were not permitted to sit for the exam if even a button of their jeans or the hook of their bra caused the metal detector to beep during the pre-entry security checks. The choice they were left with — to buy a new set of clothes from a shop in emergency, in case of the former, or to remove the incriminating inner-garment, in case of the latter (without restroom privacy). According to other reports, a girl examinee was forced to cut out a trouser pocket and the metal buttons with a blade and another compelled to buy a new pair of ‘light-colored’ trousers in emergency as she had showed up in dark-colored ones in order to be able to write the exam. Additionally, long sleeves had to be cut on spot to half in a few cases to gain entry into centers and one person had to have her ear studs cut and removed in emergency before the exam to be allowed in. In some Mumbai based centers, candidates late by even a couple of minutes were reportedly debarred from entering the exam center. These are but a rash of extreme and extremely avoidable rule enforcements, which grossly inconvenienced or disadvantaged many candidates but had little use for the stated goal of curbing examination malpractices.

Prior to the NEET exam, the CBSE released its dress code guidelines, along with a list of permitted and unpermitted apparel and accessories. Candidates were asked to wear light-colored clothes, half sleeved and only slippers or sandals among footwear. While the separate list of proscribed items included shoes, long sleeved shirts, and any type of jewelery or ornaments — it did not include jeans with metal buttons, trousers with pockets or hooked bras.

According to the Principal of the Kannur based exam center, the CBSE instructed them to not allow any entrants whose apparel set off the metal detector. But is it even borderline sensible to expect normal garments and innerwear to be free of metal hooks or buttons? How does an ear stud ring (quite different from an elaborate dangler earring) or a tiny nose pin pose a threat? Trousers, whether light colored or dark, are hardly translucent either way, then why senselessly restrict candidate entry and create last-minute panic among them and their escorts? To bar entry on such bases is preposterous and avoidable. If it can be easily verified that the garment or piece of metal is harmless from the point of view of inflicting harm or concealing a cheating aid, such overzealous enforcement of rules is quite unmerited, unfair to students and unhelpful to the cause. This also applies to refusing entry to those who make a belated appearance into an exam. Such candidates already pay a price with lost time, but completely denying them the opportunity to write a once-in-a-year exam does not seem necessary.

Interpreting instruction in an over-the-top manner, especially before an exam, has potential to play with people’s future prospects. The officials responsible for security checks must be trained with how to handle situations better, for instance, compelling a female student to get rid of a bra in front of the checking officer just indicates a lack of common sense. Exam cheating and innovative means to indulge in deceiving malpractices has been an enduring issue and while the crackdown on it is overdue and hightly essential, one expects a more sensible approach by the enforcers on behalf of the Central Board Secondary Education in future.

