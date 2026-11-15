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From US midterms to continuing Bihar political churn — an identity question, and no easy answers

What do the US midterms say about diversity, identity and representative politics — beyond America? By appealing to Brahmin, “upper” caste identity, while asking the community to build social-political alliances, is Prashant Kishor’s message progressive or reinforcing hierarchies?

In the US, the melting pot gave way to the salad bowl, and eventually, liberal politics — especially among a dominant section of Democrats — became about adding up social groups rather than ideasIn the US, the melting pot gave way to the salad bowl, and eventually, liberal politics — especially among a dominant section of Democrats — became about adding up social groups rather than ideas. (Reuters File Photo)
AI Narration
Written by: Aakash Joshi
6 min readNov 15, 2026 07:22 PM IST First published on: Nov 15, 2026 at 07:22 PM IST

Dear Express Reader,

Since the United States midterm election results a fortnight ago, there have been several attempts to draw broader lessons from the Democratic win in House and Senate. America’s legislature and its provincial governments are set to be at their most diverse: Abdul El-Sayed, Peggy Flanagan, Nithya Raman, Scott Colom — the US is set to have a Muslim senator as well as a Native American one for the first time, another South Asian mayor and, in Mississippi, the first Black Senator since the 19th-century Reconstruction era. This along with more women, African Americans and people from across sexual orientations and cultural histories in governor offices and the House of Representatives. That minority candidates appealed to a broad swathe of the electorate, not merely through their identity but their ideas, is certainly of note.

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Aakash Joshi

Aakash Joshi is Associate Editor at The Indian Express. He commiss... Read More

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