The Urdu Press: Polls and peasants

Inquilab in its editorial on December 12 writes; “Awam (the public) is always the Man of the Match. The reasons for the loss of the crown are as evident as the reasons for why the crown is where it is. Abraham Lincoln is right when he says ‘one cannot fool all the people, all the time’.” The paper writes: “The BJP is very smart, but it forgot that the people are also very smart. They came on the promise of achhe din, eradicating corruption, providing safety to women and providing employment.” But that promise is betrayed.

Hyderabad-based Etemaad, the mouthpiece of the AIMIM, on the same day in an editorial quotes the famous couplet, “wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai” (despite all the attempts of enemies, whatever God wills, prevails). It terms the results for the BJP, a zabardast dhakka. In 2014, the BJP got the full support of people and the Congress was wiped out. This time, the Congress has got a new lease of life. The BJP has been rejected, says the editorial, in all five states. “The slogan of sabka vikas, sabka saath, proved hollow, as communalism was allowed to spread in the country… the message of these results is that Hindu-Muslim politics will not be allowed to succeed,” it says.

Reflecting on the farmer’s stir this fortnight, Munsif, in its December 1 editorial, speaks of how nearly one lakh farmers, from 108 organisations came to Delhi, spent a night in Ram Lila Maidan, and managed to get all Opposition leaders on the stage to make their voice heard. The Opposition leaders made Modi the target of their attacks. The fact is that one lakh farmers left their “khet-khaliyaan” and came all the way to Delhi, and this is an expression of their helplessness and desperation. “After all such protests, governments make some announcements, but these are just like the ornamental teeth of elephant, purely formal, not real.”

Bulandshahr killing

Inquilab, on December 8, writes: “Yogi Adityanath should listen to the murdered inspector’s family, his son Abhishek has spoken on how it is his father today and tomorrow, another mob can kill another senior cop. Then another minister may get hit. Soon, the mob will be more encouraged by this trend.” The son expressed apprehension that if we start killing each other, then Pakistan or China need not do anything. The son, according to the editorial said; “It is not just to the chief minister, but an appeal to the country that this Hindu-Muslim terrorism should end. We won’t get anything by mob violence. This is what is being said by all those who love this country.”

Sahafat on December 5, in an editorial titled ‘Investigating officer killed’, writes: “The remains of some animal were present and there was a need to know who had exhibited it there. Maybe the mob emerged naturally, but that they burnt the police chowki is something that must be kept in mind. This incident’s main aspect is that a police officer was killed. So, was the mob armed? It was later discovered that this inspector was the investigating officer in the Akhlaq case in Dadri.”

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara on December 5 writes: “For any country, the rule of law essential. If all individuals decide to take the law into their own hands, and run it by their whims, how will the country survive? Many countries have been prey to people and mobs, unlike India, where there is the same law for everyone.” But, says the newspaper, there are exceptions which we need to pay attention to and ensure that law and order does not collapse and the police and country survive.

RBI reserves

Inquilab, in an editorial on December 12, writes of how “Urjit Patel was a Modi government appointee, which is why his resignation comes as a greater shock.” The secret behind his resignation “is as much a secret as why notebandi was done! And who all were involved in its planning?” it asks. “After the November 19 meeting, there was no clue that he may go. In that meeting, there was no indication of any showdown and so his resignation remains puzzling. Now, this has made matters difficult for government. The government wanted to take money from their reserve fund to make up the fiscal deficit. The RBI is not ready for this as this reserve is required for any emergency by a central bank,” the editorial says.