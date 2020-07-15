Some lessons for Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s non-stop anti-government harangue not only exposes him, but proves that he hasn’t learnt any lessons. Rahul Gandhi’s non-stop anti-government harangue not only exposes him, but proves that he hasn’t learnt any lessons.

It appears that Sachin Pilot is on his way out of the Congress, and sooner rather than later, the Ashok Gehlot government will slip away from the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is busy mocking the Prime Minister on China and interviewing global experts. Nothing more powerfully illustrates the disconnect between him and the party and between him and the nation as his conduct over the last three months.

Rahul Gandhi’s non-stop anti-government harangue not only exposes him, but proves that he hasn’t learnt any lessons. Yet, Sonia Gandhi has been promoting him above all. His remark on the Prime Minister “hiding,” and “Surrender Modi” didn’t go down well with many in his party and almost everyone in the Opposition.

By questioning the government about why soldiers died unarmed, he showed how little he does by way of homework. Even an intern in his office could have given him the text of the India-China agreements that put curbs on carrying weapons along the Line of Actual Control.

The BJP president J P Nadda has rightly responded, stating that a dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle a fake narrative to please and appease him — unfortunately, at a time when the entire country is united.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks regarding the workers’ exodus and the government not proving them food and shelter, also reflect upon him. The green and glossy grounds of the palatial bungalows he and his family occupy could have provided food and shelter to many thousands of labourers. There is disquiet within the party. In fact, when Priyanka Gandhi was asked to vacate her 35 Lodhi Estate government accommodation, none of the Congressmen protested or even objected.

A fragmented Opposition has been silent in its criticism of the government. As a major Opposition leader, it is natural for Rahul Gandhi to oppose the government. But this is a time for him to show that he doesn’t care about scoring brownie points.

He should have learnt from the RSS ideologue and founder, Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar (1906-1973). During the Sino-Indian war in 1962, despite deep differences with Jawaharlal Nehru, he had offered the full support of the country. Nehru, quite pleased by this effort, reportedly even asked a regiment of the RSS to participate in the 1963 Republic Day parade.

When P V Narasimha Rao was India’s external affairs minister, he sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then a leader from the Opposition, to defend India at the UN as the country’s trump card. Instead of learning from history and behaving responsibly, Rahul Gandhi has let down the Congress by uttering ill-advised statements.

There’s an interesting incident in the Indian Parliament in the aftermath of India’s 1962 loss to China. A vast patch of land was occupied by China and Nehru stated that not a blade of grass grew there and it was useless and just wasteland. To that Maulana Azad exhumed, “My dear Panditji, that’s wrongly stated! Even you don’t have a single hair on your head. Would you consider it trash and let it be chopped down?” Nehru had no response to that because Azad always called a spade a spade — of course, this was also the reason he held Maulana Azad in high esteem.

Owing to the lack of internal democracy in the Congress and the smugness and egotism of the dynasts, they have lost credibility. In fact, many elderly Congressmen have been subjected to abusive rants and utter humiliation by the dynasts. Unless Rahul Gandhi grows to inculcate a level of humanity and humility, he can never become a mass leader. If Arvind Kejriwal, once called the perpetual rebel, has learnt from Modi, why can’t Rahul?

The writer is the chancellor of Maulana Azad National University, Hyderabad

