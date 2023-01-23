A researcher writes: I am a “Muslim” scholar, why that is a problem

Written by Shehana

Justice D Y Chandrachud, on January 23, said that he will consider forming a three-judge bench to hear fresh petitions filed by Muslim students in Karnataka fighting for the right to wear hijab in classrooms. Recently, it was reported that there was a 50 per cent dip in the number of minority students in pre-university colleges (PUCs) in Udupi — the epicentre of the hijab row. Clearly, higher education is not as egalitarian a space as it appears to be. As a Muslim woman research scholar, I have intimately witnessed how research is inherently political. Being passionate and committed is not enough to survive in elite, upper-caste academic spheres.

Of late, academia has started striving increasingly to be politically correct, in response to the recent cultural emphasis on “representation, inclusion, and diversity”. However, the adoption of this “progressive” vocabulary often serves as a cover to continue gatekeeping academia. Like with benevolent sexism, as long as a political minority is compliant, they are put on a pedestal. If one dares be critical or inventive, they are immediately shunned. Academic spaces are already hierarchical; they follow white western academic standards.

In the Indian context, for scholars coming from marginalised communities, it is a double-edged sword. It is taxing to be resilient. It is taxing staying silent. It is taxing to have to constantly speak up against discriminatory and humiliating practices in higher education.

When it comes to the hijab, people have preconceived notions that cloud any discussion or scholarly debate on the subject — against the hijab and the Muslim community. Due to this, the subject is not studied as deeply as it should be.

According to the All India Survey in Higher Education (AISHE) report 2019-2020, 5.5 per cent of all students enrolled in higher education institutes are Muslims. Muslim women’s enrolment outnumbers the men’s. But women from marginalised backgrounds have to overcome additional restrictions to their social mobility, multiplied on the grounds of social, economic, and cultural factors such as caste, religion and gender.

Once, while on a fieldwork assignment at a school, a Muslim student told me: “We don’t know what happens in universities but we have heard that people like us, who follow religious dress codes, aren’t accepted easily.” This fear ingrained in all of our minds is something that limits our experiences in higher education at the outset. Given the socio-political context, I have noticed how parents in my community are afraid to have their children enrol in universities. The fear for their children’s safety often overpowers their desire to have their children secure an education.

Incidents such as Sulli deals, Islamophobic comments like calling a student a terrorist in the classroom, and shutting down minority scholarships — this is the new normal. There has been no adequate intervention by the state to contain or discourage the rising violence and discrimination against Muslims. The last attempt at doing so was the high-level Sachar Committee report, which brought out the vulnerable living conditions of the Muslim community.

As a Muslim scholar, my professional identity has been pigeonholed. As I have noticed with other scholars from marginalised backgrounds, anything I work on or speak of is expected to be connected to my identity. I am a “Muslim” scholar. This has been a major dilemma and challenge for many in this field.

Working on minority issues as a person from the minority immediately disqualifies you from “real” or “serious” scholarship. Venturing into any other field is riddled with invisible obstacles too. Fieldwork, for example, is often a challenge. Given my religious background and given that it often seems we live in a surveillance state today, I have to think twice if I want to work on subjects like populism, violence, conflict and citizenship. Understanding the gendered, religious and class dynamics that work within and outside academia is yet another task. In academia, as in most other spaces, even economic security cannot protect you from the biases you will have to contend with because of your religious background or caste.

This discrimination built into the system and society takes an immeasurable toll on not just the quality and nature of a person’s work but their mental health too. Unfortunately, the toll on mental health is often forgotten or overlooked in these critical discussions. In the end, Nancy Fraser’s theory of social justice comes to mind when I think of the direction we should take in addressing this imbalance in higher education. She argued three things are critical for justice in the contemporary context: Redistribution, Recognition and Representation. That is where the answer lies.

The writer is a PhD candidate at Zakir Husain Centre for Education Studies, JNU