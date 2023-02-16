Former Prasar Bharati CEO writes: Outrage over tax survey of BBC in India is misplaced

The survey by the Indian Tax Authorities of the BBC’s entities in India has triggered a wave of predictable responses within the journalistic community, inside and outside India. While some saw personal parallels from their own past experiences in India, real and imagined, others stretched the boundaries of logic and facts to look for misplaced parallels across continents. The developments came on a day when economies on both sides of the Atlantic — France, the UK and the US — got a tremendous boost from the largest order for aircraft in civil aviation history by Air India to Airbus and Boeing.

India’s pivotal role in the emerging global order, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its helm, drawing on its economic strength, demographic weight and democratic ethos has become a matter of awe and consternation for many within the global journalistic community. The rise of Indian democracy under PM Modi has also seen a convergence of interests between global liberal activists and assorted groups of Muslim activists seeking to build a global narrative around alleged Islamophobia. Finding common cause with this convergence, India’s hostile neighbourhood has sought to exploit fault lines within Indian democracy with exaggerated global media reports, adding fuel to fire and borderless activists playing the role of saboteurs. This phenomenon has been well-researched and extensively written about both within India, in the peer-reviewed ‘Journal of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication’ in December 2021 and outside India by global observers of Indian democracy.

The strong reactions in India to the BBC Documentary on Narendra Modi must be seen within this context. The documentary has failed key tests of accuracy and journalistic intent, apart from its undermining the integrity of India’s democratic and judicial Institutions. As a taxpayer-funded public institution, The BBC’s conduct being inimical to the Indian state also raised concerns about whether the UK’s public broadcaster was conducting its own foreign policy at the expense of India’s ties with the United Kingdom. The split personality of the BBC, as an entity of the British State domestically and as a commercial operation globally, poses a deeper question on the kind of privilege that entitles it to insert itself into the domestic politics of other nations with its deep pockets and its global brand equity built on the strength of decades of colonialism.

It has become fashionable within global journalistic circles to routinely impose on Indian democracy value judgements that are derived narrowly from Western liberalism. Given the sheer scale and diversity of Indian democracy and the socio-economic extremities within India, there is no dearth of socio-political causes for western liberal activists to both sustain themselves and seek patrons globally. This makes Indian democracy uniquely vulnerable to factors beyond its borders in a manner unlike the western democracies where the domestic barriers to such external influences are relatively high. Scepticism in India towards global indices of democracy that have mischaracterised Indian democracy needs to be understood from this perspective. The low tolerance for flawed and exaggerated global media reporting on India also needs to be understood from this perspective given the frequency with which such reports have been carried by prominent media outlets and false narratives on India have been normalised by well-known global journalists.

The stark divergence of perception, of Indian democracy under Narendra Modi, between western heads of state and prominent global media outlets raises the question of whether these media outlets, in their pursuit of an editorial agenda, are unwittingly undermining the emerging global order that seeks to secure their democracies. With India playing a pivotal geo-political role in securing global supply chains, stimulating global economic growth and harmonising security interests, it makes one wonder who stands to benefit from the destabilising effects of global media narratives on Indian democracy.

The BBC’s tax woes in India are the outcome of persistent non-compliance with the laws of the land even after several notices. The blurring distinction between public broadcasting and commercial media operations cannot be an excuse for non-compliance with tax laws. Deeper scrutiny of such non-compliance cannot be construed as an assault on freedom of speech. The misplaced journalistic outrage over the scrutiny of the BBC’s taxes is reflective of the herd mentality and group-think with which democracy in India has been judged lately. One wonders if the journalistic community would show the same conviction in putting the BBC in the dock once the truth about its tax evasion in India is revealed.

Indian democracy is not a petri-dish for the global media’s experiments with the truth, stretching the boundaries of journalistic privilege at the expense of this country’s territorial integrity and the integrity of its institutions. Journalistic freedoms do not exist in a vacuum and media outlets must take responsibility for their conduct both editorially and commercially. Global media activism that seeks to destabilise Indian democracy cannot claim immunity from scrutiny by the Indian state under the pretext of freedom of speech.

The writer is former CEO, Prasar Bharati