Playthings from tradition

Written by Jyotsna Tiwari

The Indian subcontinent has had a tradition of making toys for 5,000 years, as evident from the relics of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Over the ages, toys were largely made with clay, terracotta, cloth and wood, later on, paper and other materials were used. We find evidence for the same, from early literature as well, where there are vivid descriptions of toys being manufactured by traditional communities.

Traditionally, these toys were not only made for children to play with, but they were also part of decorations during festivals and ceremonies, including weddings. Even now, in several parts of the country, hand-made dolls and idols are the central features of popular festivals. However, the industry of traditional hand-made toys seems to be dying; it needs to be revived. They have been replaced by colourful and cheap plastic toys, largely manufactured by the unorganised sector, without any adherence to health and environmental standards. Very often, these toys are highly toxic and made with non-biodegradable, recycled plastic which is harmful to the children’s health. The craftspersons/ families, who still make toys do so for the tourists and emporia.

There were toys for indoor as well as outdoor activities, they were not merely playthings but also used for learning at an early age and to give practical experiences of day-to-day skills to children. These toys varied from colourful rattles, animals, birds, fruits, vegetables, dolls to balls, whistles, carts, cars, trains, phirkis, kites to puppets, utensils, musical instruments, spinning tops, marbles and rocking horses, even board games. It was a living tradition, new objects were added with time. These were made from the locally available materials, unbreakable and were eco-friendly. Mostly they were sold by vendors or in fairs or local markets. Today there is a need to promote the rural and indigenous craft industry and encourage buying eco-friendly locally manufactured products for day-to-day consumption – the indigenous toy industry must get a boost.

In almost all states, traditional societies have a large number of toymakers. The craft can be sustained within villages, and people do not need to migrate. Some clusters of toy manufacturing are better known such as Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Channapatana in Karnataka, Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Raghurajpur in Odisha, Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and Kutch in Gujarat.

There is much scope for locally manufactured traditional toys and games in education, for children of different age groups. They can be customised with technological and design interventions to meet international standards. This will have many implications — children will learn from and about indigenous toys, the handcrafted toy industry can be promoted under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, the country’s diverse cultural heritage as envisioned under “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” will get a place in people’s lives, students will learn the craft.

Keeping in view, the recommendations of the NEP 2020, traditional toys having pedagogical implications can be promoted from the anganwadi to every stage of school – developing psych-motor and cognitive skills in three-year-old children to the school leaving stage where students may get the skill of the craft as well as they attain knowledge about all aspects related with making of traditional toys. These toys are used for learning the names of animals, birds, fruits and alphabets to learn simple principles of mechanical functioning.

In fact, many such toys used in the learning process can be made by the children themselves. Students in Classes VI-VIII can take up toy making as a vocational course. In secondary classes, students can not only learn the craft of making toys, but also do group projects, targeting research and documentation skills as part of their learning, where they get an exposure of all the aspects related with crafts, including a historical perspective, the sociology and economics of the craft, materials and techniques, resource management etc.

Promotion of ancient and indigenous knowledge of the craft of toy making blended with contemporary technology and innovation will be a sustainable intervention in school education.

The writer is Professor, Department of Education in Arts & Aesthetics NCERT

