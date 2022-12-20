Noida row over bachelor tenants: Desperately searching for the ‘ideal’ tenant

A recent notice by Noida’s upscale Emerald Court society to homeowners, asking them to get their flats vacated if they’ve been rented to “bachelors”, has once again brought back the debates on the issues faced by unmarried people while searching for accommodation in India.

India’s residential market is the owners’ playground. In cities like Mumbai, where there is more demand for residential rentals than available houses due to the urban housing crisis, landlords’ interventions on who will get to occupy their houses have become frequent. While Delhi-NCR doesn’t face this severity, thanks to greater availability of rentals, thus providing more choices to the tenants, landlords are often accused of making arbitrary decisions when it comes to choosing tenants.

Under Indian laws, an unmarried person cannot be discriminated against by homeowners, just like any person of any caste, creed, sex, or religion cannot be discriminated against. But that is seldom followed in a caste-based, patriarchal and majoritarian society. An ideal tenant would be one from an accepted caste and religion that comes with a family — a mother, father, children and/or grandparents. It stems from the idea that the traditional heteronormative family is the ideal unit. The sanctity of a community is maintained through this kind of family which either voluntarily or involuntarily advocates for a society that is refusing to change with time. Amid them, a group of unmarried people, often cohabiting with other people of a different sexual or gender identity, or in a queer relationship, living a freer life, creates a rupture in their worldview.

The idea of family is changing. The nature of it is too, with more queer couples deciding to cohabitate or many heterosexual couples rejecting the institution of marriage in favour of more open living arrangements. Additionally, many groups of friends treat each other as family in an alien city and prefer to live in the same space. These ruptures in the discourse of what a family should be, pose a threat to society’s carefully constructed value system leading to homeowners deciding not to accept “bachelors” as tenants.

Further, landlords often make a case against unmarried tenants by saying that they are not “stable” and may not stay at the same house for a longer duration, obstructing a continuous flow of incoming rent. This often proves to be true, especially in the current economic situation, with declining opportunities for jobs that guarantee monthly paychecks. Looking for a secure flow of rent from a growing group of people who are concerned about the future of their economic prospects, again, comes from the presupposition that being a part of a family equates to stability.

Family doesn’t necessarily mean stability just like being unmarried doesn’t always mean fluidity. But with a growing economic precarity, where inflation, job loss and the predominance of short-term gigs are becoming the new normal, young professionals today try to keep their housing situation fluid without binding themselves to a place. Committing to anything long-term without the secure knowledge of being able to sustain the place and rent adds to their economic anxiety. This also means fewer people are investing in buying a house. Renting is the only choice for the majority. But the residential market is skewed against them.

The economy is changing, as is society. The idea of what a family is and should be is also going through a continuous transformation. There are increasingly fewer “ideal” tenants that would fit the criteria of homeowners and housing societies. It is time for landlords to keep up with these changes. Sticking to the idea of life as they know it will prove detrimental to both parties — homeowners and tenants — where one party will be left searching for their ideal tenant and cash flow, and the other for a safe space they can call home, even if fleetingly.

