Talent hunt

* Apropos Dont waste talent (IE,April 2),bureaucrats might have their own interests in mind when they resist the use of expertise from the private sector. But the fact remains that in the public sector,nobody likes to think out of the box,or to take risks,with the CBI,CVC and the CAG breathing down their neck all the time. This is made worse by our political leaderships reluctance to come to their rescue even when they make a mistake unintentionally. As a result,the babus prefer to vegetate instead of breaking new ground. Until they have some degree of autonomy in their sphere of work,babus,however talented and innovative,may not like to do things on their own initiative.

 Satwant Kaur Mahilpur

Over the top

* If the unusual troop movement towards Delhi is taken by our politicians to be a coup attempt in the wake of the judgement on General V.K. Singhs date of birth,they need to learn more about coups. No general would make such a clumsy road move for a coup. To call the current episode a coup is to make a mountain out of a molehill.

 Lt Col F.J. Chalissery (Retd) Thrissur

Repose trust

* It has now been confirmed by the prime minister and the defence minister that there was no attempt of a coup on the night of January 16-17. However,army units did not follow protocol and inform the prime minister and defence minister of the movement of troops. It should be appreciated that our government is based on the solid foundation of democracy and cannot be toppled easily. However,the recent events have given rise to discontent among the masses and the army personnel. There is a general sense of disquiet about the direction that civil-military relations are taking.

 Vijay D. Patil Pune

Wait and watch

* This is in response to Make a bold move (IE,April 5). Pakistan seems to have entered deep into our sub-conscious. We react to even a small development in bilateral relations in a big way. Asif Ali Zardari is coming to India on a pilgrimage to Ajmer,not to discuss the problems that hinder the progress in talks between the two countries. It is we who are projecting it as a big opportunity for this purpose. Most Pakistani leaders have feet of clay and no mass base. We need to adopt a policy of wait and watch. It is going to take more time and effort to solve the problems between the two nations.

 Tarsem Singh New Delhi

Buying Hafiz

* The US announcement of a $10 million bounty on Hafiz Saeed is a sweet deal to please India,which had earlier decided to defy US sanctions and buy Iranian oil. If the Pakistan army wants,he can be arrested and handed over to the US in no time. This hasnt been done so far because of a lack of will. If the US wants the announcement about Saeed to be taken seriously,it should announce a similar bounty on Dawood Ibrahim.

S. Venkataraman Mumbai

