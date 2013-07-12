Smell the coffee

* This refers to A tall tale (IE,July 10). Its a matter of grave concern and shame for Pakistan if it really did not know that Osama bin Laden was present on its soil for over nine years. This proves that terrorists have strong and effective infrastructure to survive in Pakistan. It is equally unfortunate that the alarm bells did not go off when the US invaded Pakistans skies as part of its operation to kill bin Laden. The recently released report is a good starting point for Nawaz Sharif to upgrade security on the countrys western border. This will be especially significant once the US pulls out of Afghanistan.

 R.K. Kapoor

Chandigarh

Show restraint

* THE Mahabodhi temple has been targeted by fringe groups in order to disrupt the peace. The incident reflects the failure of our intelligence agencies and the laxity of the state government in providing proper security to a world heritage site. It seems that some quarters blame Rohingya Muslims for the incident,due to their history of conflict with Buddhists in Myanmar. This may not be true,and people shouldnt jump to conclusions before the investigation report is out. It is unfortunate that Buddhist sites were under attack from the Taliban in Afghanistan,and are under attack in India now. It is ironic,considering what a peaceful religion it is.

 J.B. Sunuwar

Bagrakote

Game changer

* THE right to food is seen as a project that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is particularly keen on. Implementing this in the one year before elections is going to be very difficult. Perhaps,Rahul Gandhi can take this opportunity to save the day,by putting his resources and people together in a team to personally monitor the implementation of the food ordinance. Rahul Gandhi has travelled across the country,and he must know the condition that our infrastructure and transport facilities in rural areas are in. If he could successfully implement the delivery mechanism of the right to food in just one state,even that would be celebrated as a major victory for the Congress.

 Dhaval Trivedi

Pune

Realpolitik

* This refers to How Modi undoes the political math by Pranab Dhal Samanta (IE,July10). The writer has persuasively explained how the fight among regional parties to occupy the same secular space in the run-up to the 2014 elections can end up benefiting the BJP electorally. Instead of taking on the BJP together,these parties will compete with one another for the secular vote. However,I am certain,whatever the pre-poll posturing may be,if the BJP wins a respectable number of seats,some of these very parties will try to jump ideological ship in order to be on the winning side.

 Satwant Kaur

Mahilpur

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App