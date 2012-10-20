No minor error

* I oppose the suggestion made by Haryanas khap panchayats and backed by former CM Om Prakash Chautala,that the marriage age for girls be lowered in order to prevent rapes. Younger minors are victims of such crimes as well. Lowering the minimum age for marriage will make Indian society regressive. It is imperative to improve the quality of life in Haryana,where rapes are on the rise. Education must be made compulsory for girls so that they can work and be independent. Reservation for women in educational and vocational institutions must be increased. Punishment for domestic violence should be stringent.

 Charanpreet Kaur

Ludhiana

Quality,not quantity

* IN A rank shame (IE,October 18),Deepak Pental has elucidated the ills in higher education,with one significant omission. It is not only the quantity of research papers that has dwindled but also their quality. As Pental rightly points out,research policy cannot be constructed in isolation; it needs a comprehensive approach towards strengthening basic education and diversifying undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

 Abhishek Puri

Patiala

Nowhere to grow

* THE main reason why no Indian university finds a place in the worlds top 200 universities is the poor quality of primary school education (A rank shame,IE,October 18). Subsequently,most students do not opt for higher education. Those who choose to pursue postgraduate degrees dont have adequate facilities for research. The government should attempt to ensure that students pursuing postgraduate degrees such as PhDs are suitably employed in their areas of interest with good salaries and benefits. This will ensure that students are not forced to go abroad for higher education and improve the standard of Indian universities.

 R.K. Kapoor

Chandigarh

Party first

* THIS refers to your editorial Fill in the blanks (IE,October 18). There are several parties that are founded purely on identities and personalities and do not have specific economic or political philosophies. To be fair to Team Kejriwal,they have repeatedly stated that they have set up separate groups to work out the proposed partys policies on various issues. One can hope that the proposed party will indeed be different and set a new benchmark in honest and clean politics .

 Kishor Kulkarni

Mumbai

Empty threat

* THE Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for the welfare of the disabled,run by Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise,has been accused of faking its reports. (Khurshid trust: In 10 out of 17 UP districts,officials reported forgeries,IE,October 18). Charges and counter-charges have been exchanged between IAC activist Arvind Kejriwal and Salman Khurshid. Khurshids outburst,that he will work with the pen but also with blood is highly objectionable and is likely to have repercussions on the Congresss performance in the 2014 general election.

 Vijay D. Patil

Pune

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App