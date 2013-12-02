Letters to the editor: Live up to it

EVEN as Parliament lags behind,the judiciary has come out with path-breaking guidelines and verdicts to protect the fundamental rights of women. The Justice Verma committees recommendations on how to deal with sexual offences were accepted by the government and largely incorporated in the strong anti-rape law. People are already witnessing the effects of these laws. High-profile individuals accused of sexual offences are being charged under this law,the latest being the Tehelka editor-in-chief. Now the Supreme Court has urged Parliament to frame comprehensive legislation to protect the interests of women in live-in relationships and their children (Make law to protect women,kids in live-in homes: SC,IE,November 29). The government should carry forward and implement these guidelines,in letter and in spirit.

 K.S. Sundaram

Bangalore

Ticket to ride

THIS refers to Civic committee slams parking charge hike plan (IE,November 29). The corporators who dismissed the proposed hike in parking charges have forgotten two important things: the huge and increasing number of personal vehicles that clog Mumbais roads daily and the near impossibility of creating space in the island city to expand either the roads or the parking lots. Unless charges are high enough to push people into using public transport more often,Mumbais roads will continue to experience traffic jams.

 Suren Abreu

Mumbai

Not politics

THE BJP hooliganism outside former Tehelka managing editor Shoma Chaudhurys house is a reminder of the partys intellectual bankruptcy (The vandals,IE,November 29). While the BJP has failed to come up with any credible agenda for womens safety,it indulges in misguided symbolism.

The best interests of the victim and society are served by a fair and speedy trial. The verdict in the Aarushi Talwar murder case has displayed how a media trial can erode the credibility of judicial verdicts. We should learn from it.

 Vaibhav Jain

Gurgaon

Tough lessons

I AM shocked to learn that over 10,000 primary and middle school contractual teachers in Bihar were not able to answer basic questions in competency tests (In Bihar,every fourth primary,middle teacher failed Class V-level test,IE,November 28). Being a Bihari,I am aware that in the first round of appointments,many undeserving and incompetent individuals are chosen on the basis of marks,without having to go through a competitive examination. Bihar today,

on the path of development and inclusive growth,cannot afford to leave its future in the hands of these teachers. The state government has admitted that lots of teachers posts lie vacant. The state department of education should review its employment policies and guidelines,

and make it simpler,more transparent and effective.

 Anjani K. Tiwari

Motihari

