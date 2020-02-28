Letter to the Editor: China Responds

The article seriously violated One-China policy and sent completely wrong message to Indian people, writes Chinese embassy spokesperson. The article seriously violated One-China policy and sent completely wrong message to Indian people, writes Chinese embassy spokesperson.

This refers to the article, ‘A Force for Global Good‘ (IE, February 20). The article referred Taiwan as a “country”, advocating “Taiwan independence” and trying to sow discord between China and international community. This seriously violated One-China policy and sent completely wrong message to Indian people. The Chinese Embassy in India is astonished to find out that The Indian Express provided platform for such kind of fallacy and hereby expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition.

Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times. Chinese governments of different periods set up administrative bodies to exercise jurisdiction over Taiwan. On October 1, 1949, the Chinese people founded the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Kuomintang (KMT) retreated from the mainland to entrench in China’s Taiwan Province with the support of foreign forces. It has always remained only a local authority in Chinese territory.

There is but one China in the world and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. These facts are recognized by UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community. All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honor their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also officially accepted by the Indian government. In recent years, some countries severed “diplomatic ties” with the Taiwan authorities and established or re-established diplomatic relationships with China, which again fully shows that the One-China principle meets the shared aspiration of the people and is an irresistible trend of the times.

The Chinese government has adopted the policy of peaceful reunification and gradually evolved the concept of “one country, two systems.” The key points of the policy include China will do its best to achieve peaceful reunification, actively promote people-to-people contacts and economic and cultural exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits; after reunification, the main body of China (Chinese mainland) continue with its socialist system, Taiwan maintain its capitalist system and enjoy a high degree of autonomy. These embody the basic stand and spirit of adhering to the One-China Principle, and fully respect Taiwan compatriots’ wish to govern and administer Taiwan by themselves.

Difference in systems is not an obstacle to reunification, and it is certainly no excuse for separation. The principle of “one country, two systems”was proposed precisely to accommodate Taiwan’s actual conditions and to safeguard the interests and well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan.

Using Hong Kong as an excuse for “Taiwan Independence” also makes no sense. What happened in Hong Kong last year is by no means a matter of democracy or freedom. The protests descended into extreme violence which severely threatened people’s safety and property, disrupted rule of law and social order. In the 22 years since its return, with the support of the Central Government, Hong Kong’s economic output doubled and its global rule of law ranking jumped from below 60th to 16th. Hong Kong’s status as international financial, shipping and trade centers has been consolidated. It has been recognized by many international institutions as one of the world’s most free economies and most competitive regions. Hong Kong residents enjoy unprecedented democratic rights in accordance with law. The success of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle has been universally recognized.

No one cares more about the health and well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan than China’s central government does. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Health Commission notified the Taiwan region in a timely and prompt manner. Requested by relevant authorities in Taiwan, experts from the Taiwan region went to Wuhan to inspect on prevention and control, medical treatment and pathogen detection, and had discussions with experts in the mainland. The Taiwan experts expressed heartfelt appreciation for their reception in the mainland.

From 2009 to 2016, the Taiwan region participated in the WHA as an observer under the name of “Chinese Taipei” for 8 consecutive years.

That was a special arrangement made through cross Strait consultation on the basis of the 1992 consensus, which embodies the one-China principle. This principle represents the political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations as well as the political basis for the special arrangement for Taiwan’s participation in the WHA. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), since taking power in 2016, has been stubbornly adhering to the “Taiwan independence” separatist stance, impeding cross trait exchanges and cooperation, inciting confrontation, creating hostility, thus undermining the political foundation for the region’s participation in the WHA.

On the contrary, based on the arrangement made by China and the WHO, medical experts from the Taiwan region can still attend relevant technical meetings at the WHO, and the WHO can also send experts to Taiwan to inspect or assist when necessary. The Taiwan region has timely access to WHO’s information on global public health emergencies, and any emergency happening in the Taiwan region can be reported to the WHO in time. Those arrangements ensure that the Taiwan region can handle public health emergencies in a timely and effective manner regardless of where they may take place. Therefore, the reason why Taiwan authorities raise this question of its participation in WHA at this time with COVID-19 as an excuse is not because the health needs of Taiwan people are not met, but purely because DPP’s intention to achieve its political purpose of separation through this move.

As a serious newspaper, The India Express should take a correct and objective stance on issues concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the One-China principle and not provide a platform for those with ulterior motives. We hope you can recognize the potential impact on the reputation of your newspaper and hence publish my representation letter soon. The Chinese Embassy in India is willing to maintain communication with your newspaper on China-related reports.

Press Counselor JI Rong

Spokesperson of Embassy of China in India

